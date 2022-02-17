Morgan Stanley Has $122.55 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $122,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,559,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $34.46 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

