Morgan Stanley Increases Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €3.70

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €3.30 ($3.75) to €3.70 ($4.20) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.70 ($3.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.01) to €2.75 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.52) to €3.15 ($3.58) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

