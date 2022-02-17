Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ameren were worth $121,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

