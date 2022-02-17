Morgan Stanley Sells 216,612 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ventas were worth $135,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

