Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

