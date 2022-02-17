Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.