MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of MRC traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 1,743,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $788.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

