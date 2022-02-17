M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Increased by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 240.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $183.41. 34,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,623. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.