MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €170.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €210.13 ($238.78).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €210.60 ($239.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.26. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €191.01.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

