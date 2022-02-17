Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 949,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 84.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 17,985,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.13. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

