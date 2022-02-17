MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Issues Earnings Results

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

NYSE MYTE traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 295,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYTE. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

