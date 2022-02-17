MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

NYSE MYTE opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $35.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after buying an additional 504,581 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.