MyWish Reaches Market Capitalization of $849,595.26 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $849,595.26 and $5.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

