Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $68,796.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00038535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00107533 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,331,103 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.