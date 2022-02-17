National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$4.45 on Tuesday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.58 million and a PE ratio of -44.50.

About NanoXplore

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.