National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,624,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 3,260,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.4 days.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTIOF. reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.