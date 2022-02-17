National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.88) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.16) to GBX 1,105 ($14.95) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $75.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in National Grid by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.