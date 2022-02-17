National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

EYE opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. National Vision has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

