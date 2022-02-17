Natixis Buys New Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Natixis bought a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 389.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 1,668,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

