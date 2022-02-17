Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 48,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,720,430 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $9.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

