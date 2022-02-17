Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €22.70 ($25.80) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $18.10.

GASNY opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

