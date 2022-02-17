Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 161,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 381,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,936 in the last quarter.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAUT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 161,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,358. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAUT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.