NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

