NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $694,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 96.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $914,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 164.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBTB opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

