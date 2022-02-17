Neenah (NYSE:NP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

Shares of NYSE NP traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 103,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,022. Neenah has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

Get Neenah alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Neenah by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 835.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Neenah by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.