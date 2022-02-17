Neenah (NYSE:NP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.
Shares of NYSE NP traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 103,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,022. Neenah has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Neenah by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 835.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Neenah by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neenah Company Profile
Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.
