Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,479,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 3,023,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 751.4 days.

NTOIF stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

