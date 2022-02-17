Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $541.94.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $394.47. The company had a trading volume of 117,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,684. Netflix has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Netflix by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.