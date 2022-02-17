NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
