NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

