Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,373,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after acquiring an additional 431,591 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

