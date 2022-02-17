Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 185.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,274 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,003 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,570,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLMN stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.