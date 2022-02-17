Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Dollar General by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,891,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,651,000 after purchasing an additional 62,364 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,537,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

