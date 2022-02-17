Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 10,074 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

