Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 62,373 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,373 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

