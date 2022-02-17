Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

NBO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,370. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

