New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,400 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 449,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMFC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 152,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

