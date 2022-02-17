New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.17 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.720 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,533. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.