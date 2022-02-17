New Residential Investment Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 475,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

