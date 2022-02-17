Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Purchases $3,940,720.00 in Stock

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

