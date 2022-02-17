Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 57.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmark Group stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

