Newmont (NEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 161,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

