Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Down 31.2% in January

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 808,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 123,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $618.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

