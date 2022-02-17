NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Purchases 37,635 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 37,635 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 566,783.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 15.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 13.99. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.50 and a 12-month high of 15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

