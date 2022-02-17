NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.