NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.23.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
