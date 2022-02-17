NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.930-$3.080 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.38. 10,023,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.