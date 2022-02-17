NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 423,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In related news, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 226,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

