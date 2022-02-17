NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 13,689 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

