NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 13,689 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.32.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.