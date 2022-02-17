NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NGL opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 245,000 shares of company stock worth $483,300 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Natixis acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.