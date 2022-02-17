Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,365.54

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,365.54 ($18.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,545.22 ($20.91). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($20.03), with a volume of 23,951 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,350 ($18.27) to GBX 1,375 ($18.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nichols alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £543.59 million and a P/E ratio of 53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,405.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,365.54.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.