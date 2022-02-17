NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $13,253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 388,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $6,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.