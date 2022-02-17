Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 793,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 158,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 576.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 93,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.62. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.