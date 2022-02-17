Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, dropped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:NSR traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$8.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,586. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.79 million and a PE ratio of 39.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

